DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A 48-year-old man has died after failing to negotiate a left curve on his motorcycle Monday evening.

Around 5:45 p.m., the motorcycle operator crossed over into the eastbound lane of the 2800 block of Fishing Creek Valley Road in Middle Paxton Township and hit an embankment.

The vehicle then hit a ditch and the driver was ejected, hitting his head on a telephone pole.