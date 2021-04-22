Man dies in Lebanon County crash after medical episode

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — On April 21 at approximately 3 p.m., a crash occurred on State Route 22 in Bethel Township, resulting in the death of one man.

A 2020 Nissan Rouge was traveling eastbound when it left its lane of travel and started rolling through a grass shoulder on the south side of the roadway. The car then reentered the travel lines and crossed both eastbound lanes before hitting a concrete median. The car then traveled again through the eastbound lanes before finally coming to rest on the shoulder.