Man dies in Lebanon County crash after medical episode

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — On April 21 at approximately 3 p.m., a crash occurred on State Route 22 in Bethel Township, resulting in the death of one man.
A 2020 Nissan Rouge was traveling eastbound when it left its lane of travel and started rolling through a grass shoulder on the south side of the roadway. The car then reentered the travel lines and crossed both eastbound lanes before hitting a concrete median. The car then traveled again through the eastbound lanes before finally coming to rest on the shoulder.
Through investigation, Pennsylvania State Police determined that the driver of the vehicle suffered some sort of medical episode, causing the person to die in the crash.
An investigation is ongoing.