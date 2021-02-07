Man dies in York Hospital seven days after multi-vehicle crash

Norman Miller,82 of the 800 block of Butter Road in Dover borough was the individual who died in the crash, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A man died at WellSpan York Hospital seven days after a multi-vehicle crash, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

Norman Miller,82 of the 800 block of Butter Road in Dover borough was the individual who died in the crash, according to the coroner.

The coroner said on Friday at approximately 7:35 a.m. Miller struck another vehicle at Lewisberry Township and Butter Road in Conewago Township.

There were other individuals involved in the crash who survived, but their information will not be released by the coroner's office.

Miller's cause of death was ruled by multiple blunt force trauma and his manner of death is listed as an accident, the coroner said.