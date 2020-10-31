Man dies in vehicle crash after police chase in Drumore Township

Police say the pursuit lasted approximately three minutes before he lost control of his vehicle traveling north in the southbound lane on Lancaster Pike.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A man died in Drumore Township after a vehicle chase with police last week, according to state police.

On Oct. 20 at around 8:37 p.m. on Lancaster Pike and Four Pines Road, police investigated the report of a suspicious person with a gun on a related incident.

Police say Michael Sesse of New Providence had multiple NCIC warrants, including a warrant for fleeing and eluding police, before being located.

Troopers attempted to arrest Sesse before he fled in his vehicle northbound along Lancaster Pike, according to authorities.

Police say the pursuit lasted approximately three minutes before he lost control of his vehicle traveling north in the southbound lane on Lancaster Pike.

According to authorities, Sesse was ejected from the vehicle as a result of the crash at the intersection on Pennsy Road.