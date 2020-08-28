Man dies in two-vehicle crash in Monroe Township

Salman Hassan, 19, died in the crash, officials said.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A man died in a two-vehicle crash in Monroe Township Wednesday evening, according to police.

Salman Hassan, 19, died in the crash, officials said.

The crash happened at 5:37 p.m. on the 1200 block of West Trindle Road when Hassan, who was driving a 2007 Toyota Camry, was traveling west and the driver of a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling east, according to authorities.

Police say the vehicle Hassan was driving crossed over the double yellow lines and was struck by the driver of the second vehicle. Police say the vehicle Hassan was in overturned as a result.

Hassan and the driver of the other vehicle were taken to the hospital.