The Cumberland County coroner confirmed that Stuart Riggs, 58, of Mechanicsburg, succumbed to his injuries after accidentally falling 40 feet on Aug. 4.

ENOLA, Pa. — An employee of Enola Yard died on Aug. 4 after suffering "multiple traumatic injuries" due to a fall, according to Cumberland County Coroner, Charles Hall.

Hall confirmed that Stuart Riggs, 58, of Mechanicsburg, succumbed to his injuries after accidentally falling 40 feet around 4:30 p.m.

Local first responders and Norfolk Southern personnel responded to the scene.