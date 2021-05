Craig Metzger, 59, was transported to WellSpan York Hospital where despite therapeutic measures, he was pronounced dead on Sunday evening.

GARDNERS, Pa. — A man has died after succumbing to injuries he sustained while cutting down trees at his home.

Craig Metzger, 59, of Gardners, had been cutting down trees around his residence on May 19 when a limb from one of the trees fell on him, and he became unresponsive.

Metzger was transported to WellSpan York Hospital where despite therapeutic measures, he was pronounced dead on Sunday evening.