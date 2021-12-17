Adams County man dies due to injuries sustained in crash

Thomas Whalen, 56, died on Dec. 15 from blunt force trauma following a crash in Quincy Township.

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — A 56-year-old Adams County man has died following a car crash Wednesday afternoon, according to the York County Coroner.

Thomas Whalen suffered blunt force trauma after he was involved in a single vehicle crash on South Mountain Road and Loop Road in Quincy Township, Adams County around 3:20 p.m., said the coroner.

According to officials, the vehicle was reported to be overturned.

He was the only person in the vehicle at the time. He was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle during the crash, also according to the coroner.

Whalen was flown to WellSpan York Hospital, but died due to his injuries around 7:20 p.m.

The York County Coroner was dispatched to the hospital around 7:50 p.m., to investigate and certify Whalen's death.

An autopsy will not be performed, but a routine state toxicology will be done.