Man dies after motorcycle crash in Cumberland County

Todd Addison Jr. of Duncannon died in the crash, according to authorities.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — State police said a man died after a two-vehicle crash in Dickinson Township, Cumberland County on Saturday morning.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Carlisle Road and Pine Grove Road.

Todd Addison Jr. of Duncannon died in the crash, according to authorities.

Officials said at around 11:38 a.m., the driver of a Kia Soul Suv was traveling east on Pine Grove Road towards its intersection with Carlisle Road. The driver then stopped at the stop sign at the intersection and attempted to make a left-hand turn heading north.

The driver then traveled across the intersection without giving the right of way to Addison, who drove a Victory Motorcycle. This caused Addison to strike the SUV on its driver's side. As a result, Addison was pinned under the motorcycle from the crash.

The driver of a Yamaha Motorcycle, who was traveling behind Addison was unable to avoid him and traveled over him. Addison died as a result of his injuries, police said