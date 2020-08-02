York man dies after falling at work

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Coroner says a man died on Tuesday morning after he fell while working in a barn in West Manchester Township.
According to the coroner's release, Benjamin Lepore III, 41, was working in a barn when he fell about 20 feet to the ground after stepping on unsecured flooring.
Lepore was taken to York Hospital and was pronounced dead at 11:50 a.m.
An autopsy performed at Lehigh Valley Medical Center found the cause of death to be multiple blunt force injuries due to an accidental fall.
West Manchester Township is investigating the incident and OSHA is being notified.