York man dies after falling at work

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Coroner says a man died on Tuesday morning after he fell while working in a barn in West Manchester Township.

On February 4, around 11:33 a.m., emergency services were dispatched to Ben Franklin Park, located on the 1300 block of Woodberry Raod, for a reported cardiac arrest after a fall.

According to the coroner's release, Benjamin Lepore III, 41, was working in a barn when he fell about 20 feet to the ground after stepping on unsecured flooring.

Lepore was taken to York Hospital and was pronounced dead at 11:50 a.m.

An autopsy performed at Lehigh Valley Medical Center found the cause of death to be multiple blunt force injuries due to an accidental fall.