Man dies after crash on Route 30 EB in Springettsbury Township

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A man has died after a crash that closed a portion of Route 30 eastbound for several hours.

According to emergency dispatch, the crash occurred on Route 30 Eastbound near Loucks Mill Road in Springettsbury Township around 4:30 a.m. on March 17.

Dispatch says the crash involved a car and a tractor trailer, and the coroner was called to the scene.

The York County Coroner says a man may have had a medical event prior to the crash which caused his vehicle to roll through a red light and be struck by a tractor trailer.

The man's identity will be revealed pending notification of next of kin.