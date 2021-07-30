Man dies after crash in East Petersburg borough

Police said shortly before 7 p.m., a man, who was driving a motorcycle, was traveling west on State Street when he lost control.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that happened Friday evening near the intersection of Cottage Place in East Petersburg borough.

Police said shortly before 7 p.m., a man, who was driving a motorcycle, was traveling west on State Street when he lost control and began a slide on the roadway.

The man then separated from the motorcycle, as the motorcycle impacted an oncoming BMW SUV that was traveling eastbound on State Street, police said.

First responders provided the man emergency medical care at the crash scene before taking him to the Lancaster General Hospital, according to officials.

He did not survive the crash and was pronounced dead, police said.

The man's identity is pending until the next of kin is notified and will be released by the Office of the Lancaster County Coroner.

The Office of the Lancaster County District Attorney provided a protocol situation report on the crash and the crash investigation, according to police.