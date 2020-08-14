Man convicted of rape and related offenses in Dauphin County

The jury convicted Murvin Hassel of rape, statutory sexual assault, indecent assault and nine other related offenses.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A man was convicted in Dauphin County on Thursday of rape and related offenses with incidents that occurred in 2018.

The jury convicted Murvin Hassel of rape, statutory sexual assault, indecent assault and nine other related offenses, according to court documents.

Police say during one of the occurrences, Hassel had indecent contact with a 14-year-old girl. He also raped a 3-year-old girl after providing her with alcohol and marijuana, according to officials.