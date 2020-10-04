x
Man charged with two counts of aggravated assault after stabbing in Harrisburg

The victim suffered multiple lacerations and stab wounds and was taken to the hospital, according to officials.
Credit: Harrisburg Bureau of Police
A man was charged with two counts of aggravated assault after a stabbing in Harrisburg on April 2.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A man was charged with two counts of aggravated assault on Wednesday after a stabbing in Harrisburg, according to police.

After police investigation, it was determined that Dion Johnson was the accused.

On April 2 at around 4:45 p.m., police responded to a stabbing on the 1100 block of Derry Street. 

The victim suffered multiple lacerations and stab wounds and was taken to the hospital, according to officials. 

Johnson was taken into custody by the US Marshals Service and Harrisburg police. 

