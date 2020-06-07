Man charged with striking juvenile with a mailbox while intoxicated in East Pennsboro Township

On June 30, at approximately 1:55 a.m., police responded to the 200 block of Susquehanna Avenue for a report of a domestic incident.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A man was arrested for striking a juvenile with a mailbox while intoxicated in East Pennsboro Township.

When police arrived, they found 37-year-old Joseph Agins outside intoxicated and yelling. Police investigation revealed that Agins had struck a woman with a chair and a juvenile with a mailbox while at the house.