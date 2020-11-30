Man charged with stabbing person several times in Carlisle

Joshua Stokes was taken into custody in the 300 block of N. East Street after being identified as the suspect.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A man is charged with stabbing a person several times in Carlisle Sunday evening, police said.

Officials say at around 6:30 p.m., they responded to an active fight involving a knife in the area of N. Bedford and E. Penn Streets.

Police found a man located in the first block of E. North Street that had been stabbed several times.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

