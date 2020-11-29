Suspect charged with homicide after shooting in Harrisburg

Officers discovered that Kenyatta Williams of Harrisburg allegedly is responsible for the shooting.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A suspect is charged with homicide after a shooting in Harrisburg Saturday night, according to police.

At around 11:50 p.m., authorities responded to the 2400 block of N 4th Street and found the man with gunshot wounds lying in the street, according to authorities.

Officials say he was rushed to a local hospital, where he later died as a result of his injuries.

Officers discovered upon investigation that Kenyatta Williams of Harrisburg allegedly got into an altercation with the man who died and is responsible for the shooting, police said.

The suspect has been taken into police custody and is charged with one count of criminal homicide, according to officials.