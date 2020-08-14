Man charged with burglary and theft after allegedly trying to steal two dirt bikes from B&B Yamaha in East Hempfield Township

Michael Williams, 22, of Baltimore, Maryland, was taken into custody and charged with burglary, theft and among other charges.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A man is charged with burglary and theft among other charges after allegedly trying to steal two dirt bikes from B&B Yamaha in East Hempfield Township Friday morning.

Michael Williams, 22, of Baltimore, Maryland, was taken into custody and charged with burglary, theft, receiving stolen property and possession of instruments of crime, according to court documents.

Officials say shortly before 4 a.m., police were dispatched to B&B Yamaha on the 300 block of Champ Boulevard for an alarm in-progress.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that a showroom window on the front of the building was smashed in. Police located a U-Haul truck, reported stolen out of Maryland, in the area and several individuals fled from it on foot, officials said.

Officials say the cargo area of the truck contained two 2021 Yamaha dirt bikes, which were determined to have been removed from the showroom of B&B Yamaha.

At the business, officers determined that at least one individual attempted to remove two additional dirt bikes, a 2017 KTM and a 2021 Yamaha, from the showroom. Police say these dirt bikes sustained damage as a result.

During the search of the area, police located Williams along Champ Boulevard near the business.

Williams was arraigned on the listed charges and remanded to prison in lieu of $250,000 bail.