Man charged with attempted homicide after fight in Susquehanna Township

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A man is charged with attempted homicide after a fight in Susquehanna Township Sunday morning, police said.

Leroy Spann III is charged with one count of attempted homicide and aggravated assault, among other related charges.

At approximately 8:45 a.m., police responded to the 3800 block of Schoolhouse Lane for an anonymous report of two men fighting.

Police arrived and discovered evidence that a physical altercation occurred involving a tremendous amount of trauma to the men, officials said.

The investigation revealed that one of the men involved took himself to the hospital with stab wounds to the torso, arm and other parts of the body, according to authorities.

Leroy Spann III was identified as a suspect in the incident. Police say he was then arrested at his home.