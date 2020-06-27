Man charged with assaulting an officer turns himself into custody after escaping police in Lititz

Timothy Barnes Jr., 20, is also charged with resisting arrest, escape and defiant trespass, according to court documents.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A man charged with aggravated assault on an officer turned himself into police custody on Thursday after fleeing from officers in Lititz.

Timothy Barnes Jr., 20, is also charged with resisting arrest, escape and defiant trespass, according to court documents.

On June 23, at around 2:07 p.m., officers were dispatched to a house in the 100 block of North Broad Street for a trespassing incident. When police arrived, they learned that Barnes had been inside the house prior to officers arriving.

A short time later, police located Barnes in the 300 block of Balmer Road. Officers also discovered that Barnes had an active arrest warrant.

Police say they attempted to arrest Barnes on the warrant, but he resisted their attempts to take him into custody.

Officers said Barnes' actions placed officers in fear of serious bodily injury and they attempted to use a taser device on him, but he was able to escape.

Police obtained an arrest warrant for Barnes, according to a release.

On Thursday, police were notified that Barnes had turned himself into police custody.