Man charged for taking two-year-old hostage in hours-long Harrisburg standoff

Antonio Hammond allegedly held the toddler hostage for hours and pointed a gun at the victim before he was shot in the head by a member of the tactical team.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Criminal charges have been filed against a man involved in an hours-long hostage situation standoff Wednesday in Harrisburg.

According to the Dauphin County District Attorney's Office, Antonio Hammond has been charged with kidnapping a minor, burglary, aggravated assault, criminal trespassing, unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a fugitive, receiving stolen property (for possession of stolen firearms) and related offenses.

The charges stem from Wednesday, May 30 in Harrisburg's Hall Manor when Hammond, 28, allegedly took a 2-year-old girl hostage in her home after fleeing from police.

Despite pleas from police and the child's mother, Hammond continued to hold the child hostage for nearly six hours while armed with a handgun, according to the DA's Office.

Hammond was wanted for violation of his parole. The Fugitive Task Force had sought to arrest him when he was spotted on May 30.

According to police, Hammond fled police and pointed a handgun at them before unlawfully entering a stranger's house and barricading himself inside, taking the toddler hostage.

During the standoff, Hammond allegedly repeatedly pointed the gun at the toddler.

At an opportune moment, identified through constant surveillance, members of the Dauphin County tactical team entered the residence to free the child.

According to the DA's Office, upon entry, Hammond pointed the pistol at officers and attempted to fire. As a result, he was shot in the head by a member of the tactical team.

The CRT Team had paramedics from Penn State Health on-scene who quickly applied critical care to Hammond and reportedly saved him from immediate death.