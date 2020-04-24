Man charged in connection to stabbing in Lancaster

Anton Callaham, 41, is facing charges in connection to the April 24 stabbing in Lancaster.

LANCASTER, Pa. — UPDATE (April 27): Police have arrested a man in connection to a stabbing in Lancaster.

Anton Callaham, 41, is facing criminal attempted homicide and aggravated assault charges for his role in the incident.

On April 24, police responded to the 900 block of Lititz Avenue around 5:15 a.m. for a reported stabbing.

A resident in the area told police that an adult man had knocked on his door seeking help because he had been stabbed.

Officials transported the victim to the hospital for treatment, where it was found that he had suffered multiple stab wounds and lacerations to the torso.

The victim continues to recover from his injuries at the hospital.

On Saturday, April 25 around 12:30 p.m., police located Callaham on Lititz Avenue and took him into custody.

He was arraigned and committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $1,000,000 bail.

Police say when they canvassed the area, they found the victim's blood in multiple locations, but were unable to determine the actual location of the assault.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Lancaster Bureau of Police at 717-735-3301 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913, or you can anonymously Text a Tip to Crime Stoppers by using your cell phone. Text LANCS plus your message to 847411.