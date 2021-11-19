Man charged with homicide by vehicle while DUI and other offenses in deadly August crash on I-81

Gregory Nornhold, 36, was under the influence of marijuana when he was involved in a crash that killed two children and injured several others, police say.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — State Police have charged a man with homicide by vehicle while DUI and third-degree murder in connection to a three-vehicle crash that killed two children and injured several other people on Interstate 81 in Cumberland County on Aug. 3.

Gregory Nornhold, 36, was under the influence of marijuana while driving his Volkswagen Tiquan on I-81 North near mile marker 54.7 in Silver Spring Township, State Police say.

At about 3:40 p.m., Nornhold's vehicle crossed over the center median into southbound traffic and struck a Ford F-150 pickup truck, which in turn struck a Ford Focus that was also traveling south, police say.

Nornhold had four children in his vehicle at the time of the crash, according to police. Two of the children, ages 2 and 4, died of injuries sustained in the crash, while the other two sustained serious injuries.

The 4-year-old child did not have a booster seat, while the 2-year-old was seated only in the seat portion of the booster seat, according to police. Both children were also improperly restrained, the investigation determined.

A blood test on Nornhold indicated he had marijuana in his system at the time of the crash, police say. A search of his vehicle found numerous vape pens, full and empty THC cartridges, and empty packaging in the center console of his vehicle, according to police.

A reconstruction of the crash determined Nornhold's vehicle took approximately three seconds to cross the center median and traveled in excess of 200 feet when it did so. The vehicle's event data recorder also indicated that there was no attempt by the driver to brake during that three-second span, police say.

The driver of the Ford F-150 was injured in the crash, as was the driver of the Ford Focus and two other passengers, according to police.

Nornhold was also charged with aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, police say.

He was arrested by State Police and arraigned on the charges before Magisterial District Judge Michael Sanderson, who set bail at $100,000.