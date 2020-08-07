York man caught with thousands of images of child pornography

Police say Jonathan Smith admitted to investigators that he has been downloading and sharing child pornography with other internet users.

WEST YORK, Pa. — A York man is facing charges after an investigation uncovered he was in possession of thousands of images of child pornography, according to police reports.

Jonathan Smith, 35, is charged with child pornography, dissemination of child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility.

He was arraigned Wednesday on $100,000 bail.

Police began investigating Smith in June 2020 after receiving a cyber tip regarding an online account that was involved in sharing pornographic images of young children.

A search warrant was executed Wednesday morning and investigators seized various electronic devices and computers from the 14000 block of West Philadelphia Street where Smith lived.

Smith admitted to police he had been downloading and sharing child pornography with other internet users, according to investigators.