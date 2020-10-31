Man charged for breaking into hotel room and assaulting two people in Middlesex Township

Tyler Burke is charged with burglary, criminal trespass, simple assault and criminal mischief, according to court documents.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A man is charged after allegedly breaking into a hotel room and assaulting two people in Middlesex Township Friday, police said.

Authorities say they were dispatched to a fight on the 1200 block of Harrisburg Pike and spoke to two people who said that Tyler Burke knocked on the door of their hotel room and started yelling at them.

The individuals then shut the door on Burke, before he broke it open, according to officials.

Police say Burke assaulted the two individuals and fled the scene before authorities arrived.

He was later located and arrested, according to authorities.