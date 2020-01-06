Man attacks Motel 6 employee and several guests in Fairview Township

At around 5:13 p.m., police were dispatched to Motel 6 for a report of a man with a knife attacking people.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A man attacked a Motel 6 employee and several guests in Fairview Township Sunday evening, according to police.

At around 5:13 p.m., police were dispatched to Motel 6 for a report of a man with a knife attacking people.

Upon arriving on the scene, police located Vincent Williams Jr. in the parking lot. He said he was "high on molly" and attacked people with a knife, according to police documents.

Authorities then spoke to an employee at the hotel who said he had received several calls from the room in which Williams stayed. Each time the employee answered, Williams would not speak with him, court documents said.

After several minutes, the employee walked to the room Williams occupied to speak with him. As he approached Williams' room, Williams exited with a folding knife in his hand, according to court documents,

He had the knife open and pointed at the employee, court documents said.

Williams then charged at the employee and held him against the second-floor balcony railing. While Williams held the employee against the railing with the knife in his hand, he punched the employee several times in the head and the body, court documents said.

While Williams was punching the employee, several guests rushed to his aid. He also attacked the guests while he was holding the knife, according to court documents.

Williams struck a woman and her 12-year-old daughter in the process, court documents said.

During the struggle, Williams also said verbal threats to the guests, according to court documents.

The guests took Williams' focus off of the employee which allowed the employee time to escape. The employee retreated into a nearby hotel room and Williams began to beat on the door, court documents said.

Williams threatened to kill anyone that came out of the room and said, "If you come out of the room you will not make it off the block," according to court documents.

Williams is charged with four counts of simple assault, making terroristic threats, harassment and recklessly endangering another person, among other charges, according to court documents.