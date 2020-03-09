Man arrested, another wanted after allegedly kicking victim during attack inside Dave and Buster's

Police are still seeking Safear Wallale for his role in the assault, while Jaquan Pitts-Evans has already been arrested and is facing charges.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A man has been arrested and another has been charged after allegedly kicking a victim during a tack inside the Capital City Mall.

Jaquan Pitts-Evans, 21, and Safear Wallale, 18, are facing robbery and simple assault charges for their roles in the incident.

On July 29 around 4:20 p.m., police were dispatched to the Dave and Buster's inside the Capital City Mall for a reported fight.

Police say that it was reported that a group of younger Black men assaulted a victim inside the main lobby area of Dave and Buster's before fleeing the scene.

Authorities say that surveillance video from Dave and Buster's shows the victim and his girlfriend standing by the entrance with has back to a game machine.

Police say the video shows a large Black man standing close by with four other male suspects.

The large man is seen moving in on the victim while filming with his phone and taking a swing at the victim's head with his left hand.

Police say a second suspect, identified as a juvenile, is seen punching the victim in the face as they were attempting to back away from the initial punch thrown by the first suspect.

Then, authorities say that both Wallale and Pitts-Evans join in the fray by kicking the victim and his girlfriend after they fall to the floor during the assault.

Officials say that Wallale and Pitts-Evans stole the victim's cell phones and the suspects all fled the scene when staff from Dave and Busters intervened.

The female victim suffered a fractured right wrist as a result of the incident.

On August 31, police arrested Pitts-Evans.