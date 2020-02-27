Man arrested in Harrisburg for Elizabethtown bank robbery

Steffon Chambers, 57, was taken into custody in Harrisburg.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The U.S. Marshal Task Force has arrested a Harrisburg man who was wanted on robbery charges.

Steffon Chambers, 57, was wanted on robbery and other related charges.

On December 9, police investigated a bank robbery in the 100 block of South Market Street in Elizabethtown.

As a result of their investigation, police obtained an arrest warrant for Chambers.

Attempts to find Chambers were unsuccessful, and the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force adopted the investigation.

On February 26 around 4:00 p.m., members of the task force arrested Chambers at an apartment in the 900 block of North 16th Street in Harrisburg.

He was turned over to Dauphin County authorities while awaiting extradition to Lancaster County.