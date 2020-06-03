Man arrested in connection in Lancaster stabbing

Authorities say Kawan Watts stabbed an elderly victim.

LANCASTER, Pa. — UPDATE (March 10): A man that was wanted in a stabbing investigation has turned himself into police.

Kawan Watts, 26, surrendered to police in the lobby of the police station.

Now, he is facing charges.

UPDATE (March 9): Police are searching for a man they believe stabbed an elderly victim.

After an investigation, police developed Kawan Watts, 26, as a suspect.

Watts is facing attempted homicide charges for his role in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Ryan Burgett at 717-735-3412.

You can anonymously text a tip to Crime Stopper by using your cell phone.

PREVIOUSLY: Police are searching for a suspect accused of stabbing an elderly victim.

On Tuesday, March 3 around 10:40 p.m., police responded to an apartment building in the 100 block of South Prince Street in Lancaster for a reported disturbance.

Upon arrival, police found a that a 73-year-old man had been stabbed by an unknown suspect.

The victim told police that he was checking if the suspect was supposed to be in the building after he was found sitting in a stairwell.

The victim is expected to recover from his injuries.

Police say the suspect is described as a black man between 20-and-30-years-old with a large build.

He was wearing a blue coat, tan pants, red sneakers, and carrying a brown backpack.

After the assault, the suspect left the scene on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Ryan Burgett at 717-735-3412.