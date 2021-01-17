Man arrested in Clay Township after assaulting officer

According to officials, a struggle ensued during which the man attempted to arm bare, choke and kicked an officer.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A man was arrested in Clay Township on Sunday morning after assaulting an officer, resulting in him being tased.

Police say at 2:11 a.m., they were dispatched to Snyder Lane for a domestic dispute involving a 21-year-old man. Upon their arrival, they found a man fighting several females on the home's porch. Authorities intervened and were assaulted by the man.

According to officials, a struggle ensued during which the man attempted to arm bare, choke and kicked an officer. Police say the man only had one wrist handcuffed during the incident.

The man then broke free and began using the handcuffed arm to assault the officer -- striking him at least twice in the face, police said.

Authorities then utilized a taser and the man rolled onto his back and began to kick at the officer. Authorities say they deployed a second taser and the man was taken into custody.

The subject will be identified when he is arraigned. The officer and the man suffered minor injuries over the course of his resistance, police said.

An early morning domestic dispute in Clay Township resulted in the arrest of a 21-year-old subject. The arriving NLCRPD patrol found a male engaged in an active fight assaulting several females on the porch of the residence. The NLCRPD patrol intervened and was assaulted by the male.

A struggle ensued during which the subject attempted to arm bar the arresting officer and choked and kicked the uniformed officer, the subject was partially handcuffed only on one wrist during the struggle. The subject broke free and began using the handcuffed arm to assault the officer and struck him at least twice in the face. The officer then utilized a CED (TASER) deployment and the subject rolled onto his back and began to kick at the officer. A second CED deployment followed and the subject was taken into custody. Subject was transported for an evaluation and multiple charges are pending.