Man arrested for sexual assault near York County Rail Trail

Randy-Jay Jones, 41, is facing rape among other related charges for his role in the incident.

YORK, Pa. — Police have arrested a man in connection to a sexual assault that occurred near the York County Rail Trail.

Randy-Jay Jones, 41, is facing rape among other related charges for his role in the incident.

On Februrary 28 around 6:55 p.m., police received a report of a sexual assault that had occurred in the area of Kings Mill Road and the York County Rail Trail.

Police spoke with a victim who said she was walking north in the area of Kings Mill Road and Jessop Place.

She told authorities that she was approached from behind by a larger black man who grabbed her, pushed her down, and then forced her to his vehicle.

The victim reported that the man, later identified as Jones, drove her to an unknown location and threatened to kill her if she didn't do what he told her do while displaying a knife.

Then, the victim said Jones raped her and dropped her off in the 500 block of South Queen Street.

Police were able to develop Jones as a suspect, and found that he lives in close proximity to where the victim was dropped off after the incident.

A search warrant for Jones' home in the 500 block of South Queen Street was executed, and police found items belonging to the victim, and clothes that Jones was wearing during the incident.