Man arrested for role in Harrisburg shootings

Michael Tyrell Daniel, 24, was arrested on charges of Criminal Attempted Homicide.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — UPDATE (March 3, 10:15 a.m.): Daniel has been taken into custody and was arraigned on March 2.

PREVIOUSLY: Police are searching for a man wanted for his role in three shootings in Harrisburg.

Michael Tyrell Daniel, 24, has an active arrest warrant for Criminal Attempt Homicide for his role in shootings that occurred on January 30, 2020.

He is also facing aggravated assault, among other related charges.

Shooting 1: On Thursday, January 30, 2020, Harrisburg Bureau of Police were dispatched to 400 block of S.14th Street in the City of Harrisburg for a call of a male shot. Police went to nearby stores and interviewed a witness on scene who had dash cam footage. The video depicts the shooter entering the vehicle and fleeing the scene in a silver SUV/crossover directly after the shooting.

Shooting 2: On January 30, 2020, Harrisburg Police responded to the area of N.13th St. and Shrub St. for a report of shots fired and a male down. Police reviewed home video surveillance in the area and observed a male seated behind the driver's seat open fire towards the victim, striking him then returning to a silver SUV/crossover, fleeing the scene. Several silver 9mm shell casings were located on the scene.

Shooting 3: On February 3, 2020, Harrisburg Police responded to the area of Hummel and Swatara Streets for a report of multiple shots fired. While on scene, police collected several 9mm shell casings in silver and brass. In the video, there appears to be damage to the rear driver's side of the silver SUV.

On February 4, 2020, officers observed the suspect silver SUV (a Hyundai Tucson) in the area of the 1500 block of Sycamore Street. A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver was identified as Michael Daniel. Daniel did not have a license and the SUV had expired inspection.

Evidence of the gun casings were consistent in shooting 2 and shooting 3 and vehicle damage to the rear driver's side appeared to match the damage from shooting 3, according to police.

If you have information about Daniel's whereabouts, you're asked to contact Det. Ramos at 717-255-7262 or the Harrisburg Bureau of Police at 717-558-6900.