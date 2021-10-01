Man arrested and charged with threatening two victims with knives and restricting them from leaving home in Ephrata

He reportedly threatened both victims, took their phones and restricted them from leaving the property, according to authorities.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A man was arrested and charged with threatening two victims with knives and restricting them from leaving a home in Ephrata Township on Sunday.

Police say the events unfolded on the 100 block of Parkview Heights Road when Tyler Smith was upset after a verbal dispute with two females and grabbed two kitchen knives.

Officials say both females victims fled the home and called the police.

Smith was later located and arrested inside the same home the victims fled from, police said.

Police observed upon apprehending Smith, packaging material, supplies to process and distribute marijuana and other THC related products. Authorities seized 427.38 grams of marijuana and approximately $1,612.

Smith is charged with one count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, two counts of simple assault and two counts of unlawful restraint, according to court documents.