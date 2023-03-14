Man arrested after allegedly climbing into restroom ceiling of Dauphin County Tomato Pie Café

Brandon Connell, 36, from Thorsby, Alabama allegedly climbed into the area above the restroom ceilings on Monday, March 13.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — An Alabama man was arrested on Monday, March 13, at 3:19 p.m. for disorderly conduct after allegedly climbing into the ceiling of Tomato Pie Café.

Brandon Connell, 36, from Thorsby, Alabama allegedly climbed into the area above the bathroom ceilings within the Tomato Pie Café located at 3950 Tecport Drive, according to the Swatara Township Police Department.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, officers were able to view Connell's feet from the women's restroom and the his upper body from the ceiling of the men's restroom next door.

Around 12:30 p.m., an employee of the cafe went into the women's restroom and reported that she heard noises coming from the ceiling directly above her stall. She left the restroom and alerted her manager.

At 3 p.m., a manager entered the women's bathroom and noticed a missing ceiling tile above the stall, directly above the toilet. She then looked up and noticed a pair of boots.

The manager reportedly asked Connell if he was okay and he responded that he was. She then left the bathroom and contacted the police.

It is believed that Conell climbed on top of a men's room urinal to get into the ceiling.

He was arrested without incident and removed from the premises.

Connell has been charged with disorderly conduct, criminal mischief, public drunkenness and invasion of privacy.

He also allegedly admitted to police that he was using methamphetamines.