Man arrested after allegedly trespassing and taking cars for a drive at Manheim Auto Auction

Police say the incident happened around 6:20 a.m. on Saturday.

MANHEIM, Pa. — Police arrested a Warminster man after allegedly trespassing onto the lot at Manheim Auto Auction (MAA) and taking a car for a ride.

According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department, Matthew Witherspoon, 27, drove onto the MAA lot around 6:20 a.m. on Saturday.

Police say Witherspoon drove into the lot before leaving his own car and getting into a Subaru and driving it around the lot.

Officers say Witherspoon eventually parked the Subaru before getting into a Nissan, at which point police say they confronted him.

When police approached the Nissan to speak with Witherspoon, they reported seeing a syringe on his lap, and that he was acting erratic and talking to himself.

After arresting Witherspoon, officers said they also found a small amount of crystal meth, some syringes, and a container of medical marijuana.