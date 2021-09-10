Man arrested after allegedly trespassing and taking cars for a drive at Manheim Auto Auction

MANHEIM, Pa. — Police arrested a Warminster man after allegedly trespassing onto the lot at Manheim Auto Auction (MAA) and taking a car for a ride.
According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department, Matthew Witherspoon, 27, drove onto the MAA lot around 6:20 a.m. on Saturday.
Police say Witherspoon drove into the lot before leaving his own car and getting into a Subaru and driving it around the lot.
Officers say Witherspoon eventually parked the Subaru before getting into a Nissan, at which point police say they confronted him.
When police approached the Nissan to speak with Witherspoon, they reported seeing a syringe on his lap, and that he was acting erratic and talking to himself.
After arresting Witherspoon, officers said they also found a small amount of crystal meth, some syringes, and a container of medical marijuana.
He was taken to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of bail.