Man arrested after stealing over $90 worth of merchandise and brandishing knife at Walmart employees in Manheim Township

Frederick Rosario is charged with retail theft and simple assault, according to police.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A man was arrested after stealing $92.28 worth of merchandise and brandishing a knife at Walmart employees in Manheim Township Saturday night.

Frederick Rosario is charged with retail theft and simple assault, according to police.

Authorities say Rosario brandished a black folding knife at three employees when they attempted to stop him. He then told them to get out of his way.

The employees feared for their safety and backed away, police said.

Rosario fled the store, but was found nearby and arrested.