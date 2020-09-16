Man arrested after shining high-intensity laser at officers in police station during anti-police protests

Pedro Junior Velazquez is charged with six counts of aggravated assault, two counts of possessing instruments of crime and one count of riot and resisting arrest.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A man was arrested after shining a high-intensity laser at officers while they were in the police station during anti-police protests Monday night.

Pedro Junior Velazquez, 26, is charged with six counts of aggravated assault, two counts of possessing instruments of crime and one count of riot and resisting arrest, among other related charges, according to court documents.

Police say at around 6:26 p.m. detectives from the Lancaster Bureau of Police were working in the police offices when a detective saw a green laser shining through the windows into the workplace. The high-intensity laser passed by the head and face of the detective, who brought it to the attention of other police personnel.

Officials visually located the individual with the laser and identified Velazquez as the person who was standing near a flag pole in front of the Lancaster County building, according to authorities.

Police say the detective notified other officers via police radio and provided a description and location of Velazquez, who continued to shine the laser into the windows of the police station.

Detectives continued to observe Velazquez and when patrol officers arrived, they approached Velazquez and attempted to take him into custody, police said.

Police say Velazquez had to be restrained by several police officers in order to be handcuffed after resisting arrest. While officers were attempting to handcuff him, a small group of individuals began to circle around them, authorities said.

The officers at the scene called for additional assistance for the crowd that was forming around them, according to police.

An unknown man was yelling at the officers and repeatedly attempted to interfere in the arrest, refusing to step away from the officers attempting to handcuff Velazquez, officials said.

Police pushed the man away after he allegedly ignored repeated orders to get back. This allowed officers to gain control of Velazquez and handcuff him.

Authorities then escorted Velazquez to a police vehicle and took him to the Lancaster police station, police said.

No other individuals were arrested and the police left the scene once Velazquez was inside the police vehicle, according to authorities.

Police say Velazquez identified himself and reported that he is homeless after coming from Florida. Detectives were able to determine after further investigation that Velazquez was the same individual they were attempting to identify for similar conduct during the anti-police protests Monday night.

Police also say he was the individual observed several times shining the green high-intensity laser at officers who were working and providing security at the police station.

Authorities say it should be noted that the detectives believed the high-intensity laser was similar to the type used against law enforcement during protests in other cities.