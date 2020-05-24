Man arrested after high-speed chase on I-83 in Newberry Township

According to officials, speeds reached 130 miles per hour during the pursuit.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A man fled from police resulting in a high-speed car chase on I-83 South in Newberry Township.

On Saturday, May 17, at around 9:35 p.m., police stopped a vehicle for speeding 80 miles per hour in a 65 miles per hour zone on the interstate.

Police made contact with the driver, Willie Green, 23, and a records check showed his license was suspended and he had two active county court bench warrants for his arrest.

Officials say he had a felony warrant from Dauphin County and a misdemeanor warrant out of Cumberland County.

As police approached the vehicle to take Green into custody, he fled at a high rate of speed in his car south on I-83.

The pursuit was not terminated because there was minimal traffic on the highway, police say.

Green turned his lights off during the pursuit to avoid being seen by the police.

Police deployed spikes and deflated the vehicle's two front tires and then took Green into custody without issues, officials say.

Green was arraigned on DUI, fleeing to elude police and recklessly endangering another person, among other charges.