Man arrested after fleeing from police through multi-counties

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A man was arrested after fleeing from police throughout Lebanon, Lancaster and Dauphin counties on Friday.

Jesse Brubaker, 29, is the suspect who was arrested connected to the incident and is charged with theft and drug possession and flight to avoid apprehension, according to court documents.

Police said at approximately 12 p.m. Pennsylvania State Police Jonestown Station received a phone call from a citizen who reported that their vehicle was missing from the 700 block of East Lincoln Avenue, Jackson Township, Lebanon County.

OnStar was utilized to locate and ultimately shut down the vehicle, which was found in Elizabeth Township, Lancaster County, according to authorities.

Officials said further investigation revealed that the suspect drove the vehicle to the 400 block of East 28th Division Highway, Elizabeth, Township, Lancaster County, before getting a flat tire and OnStar shutting down the vehicle.

According to officials, the suspect proceeded to steal a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado from Brickerville Electric where the keys were located in the center console. Employees attempted to stop the suspect but were unsuccessful as he continued South on Reifsnyder Road.

The suspect then drove to a farm located in the 2000 block of Bossler Road, West Donegal Township, Lancaster County, where he abandoned the truck and stole a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado by locating the keys inside the vehicle, police said.

According to authorities, the suspect continued to the 3000 block of Bossler Road, West Donegal Township, Lancaster County, where he exited the truck and began to walk around a chicken farm located on the property.

Police said a concerned neighbor saw the suspect entering a building on the property and parked their 2015 Mazda 6 and exited to approach the suspect. The vehicle was left running and as the concerned neighbor entered the building, the suspect exited from a side door and stole the Mazda 6.

The suspect drove North to the 2300 block of Geyers Church Road, Londonderry Township, Dauphin County where he attempted to steal a BMW sedan, but was stopped by the homeowner, authorities said. The suspect reentered the Mazda 6 and traveled Southeast.

The vehicle owner's brother saw the Mazda 6 in the area of Shaffer Road and Route 230 in Mount Joy Township, Lancaster County, and alerted police, according to officials. Manheim Borough and Northwest Regional Police Departments located the vehicle and a pursuit began.

At approximately 7:24 p.m. Lancaster County 911 contacted state police in Jonestown for assistance in the pursuit as it was entering Lebanon County. Troopers assisted and began to canvas the area at approximately 7:48 p.m.

State police in Jonestown were contacted was contacted by a resident on the 100 block of Wintersville Road, Jackson Township, Lebanon County, to report that a vehicle matching the description of the Mazda 6 had been abandoned in their backyard and the operator, matching the description of the suspect, fled into the adjacent farm field carrying a backpack.

Police said troopers then tracked the suspect down into the field and engaged in a brief foot pursuit. Troopers ultimately caught up to the suspect and took him into custody.

A multitude of charges from jurisdictions in several counties are pending, according to police.