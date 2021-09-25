Man dies a week after motorcycle crash in East Manchester Township

Trent Irwin, 22, of the first block of Coriander Lane, was the individual who died as a result of his injuries at Wellspan York Hospital, the coroner said.

A man died seven days after a single motorcycle crash in East Manchester Township, according to the York County Coroner.

Officials said the crash happened on Sept. 17 shortly before 8 p.m. in the 600 block of Codorus Furnace Road. It is reported that Irwin was the helmeted operator of the motorcycle when he lost control and struck a mailbox.

No one else was injured in the crash, officials said.

His manner of death was listed as an accident, according to the coroner.