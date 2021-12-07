Man admits to poaching deer in three counties

The man from Lackawanna County was fined nearly $15,000 and sentenced to between one and six months in jail.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A man from Lackawanna County has been sentenced for poaching game.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission says Anthony Santarelli, 50, of Jessup, poached eight white-tailed deer in Pike, Lackawanna, and Susquehanna counties earlier this year.

Santarelli pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of the unlawful taking or possession of game, three summary counts of the unlawful taking or possession of game, and 16 additional summary counts that included tagging violations and damage to property.