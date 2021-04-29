Local CPA's take pies to the face for worthy cause

Gift CPA's raised money for Make-A-Wish Foundation throughout tax season, and employees who raised the most took pies to the face on World Wish Day

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Gift CPAs of Mechanicsburg and Lancaster got pies to face today live on social media, in honor of World Wish Day on April 29.

Employees have been raising money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation throughout tax season.

On Thursday, the people who raised the most money from each team, took pies to the face, live on social media.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation creates life changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. More than 7,150 wishes were granted by Make-A-Wish Philadelphia, Delaware, & Susquehanna Valley since 1986.