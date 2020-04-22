Make-A-Wish Giving Week begins to benefit wishes across Central PA currently on-hold due to COVID-19

Make-A-Wish Philadelphia, Delaware & Susquehanna Valley begins its inaugural Giving Week to grant new and current wishes, some on hold due to COVID-19

LANCASTER, Pa. — Wednesday marks the beginning of the inaugural "Giving Week" for the Philadelphia, Delaware & Susquehanna Valley Chapter of the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

The week, which ends April 29th, marks the 40th anniversary of the Make-A-Wish Foundation chapter.

"This week is instrumentally important for us to be successful," Dennis Heron, President & CEO of the PDSV Make-A-Wish Foundation Chapter said. "We understand the environment we find ourselves in because of COVID-19, if you can make a donation at whatever level: $10, $25, $50, it will build up dramatically."

Currently, 65 wishes are postponed due to COVID-19 with 450 others in the works. 10 of those postponed wishes are in South Central Pennsylvania, and 90 wishes are in our area of the 450 in the works.

"We will be able to grant wishes as soon as we're given the green light to go," Heron said.

One of the wishes filled last year happened in West Lampeter Township, Lancaster County. Then 17-year old Maya Pieters was granted her unique wish to the chapter.

Pieters suffers from Congenital Bilateral Perisylvian Syndrome, which affects only around 2,000 people in the world. Speaking is a challenge for Maya, dealing with a disease that can also cause developmental issues. Maya has about eight seizures per day on average, her mother Michelle said.

"She never has a forewarning. She never knows what's going to happen to her when she has one," Michelle Pieters said.

Maya is a lover of horses. However, she can't have one herself as a therapy animal. She makes up for it by volunteering at a local farm where therapy horses are housed for children with other disabilities.

"She can have seizures when I take her to the farm. She can have seizures when she's done on the way home. But, while she's there, working with those animals, mucking the stalls, feeding them and grooming them--never any seizures," Michelle said.

Enter the Make-A-Wish foundation. As Maya's love for horses continued to grow, she knew exactly where her wish would take her.

"Never did we think we would send someone to the Kentucky Derby, but that's exactly what happened," Heron said.

"The Derby is the ultimate horse thing--the ultimate race," Maya said.

Make-A-Wish sent her to Churchill Downs for the race. There, she met major race winners like Justify and more, legendary trainer Bob Baffert and spent time with her family. After the race, a couple from the Palmetto State heard Pieter's story and chose to honor her.

"A couple who lived in South Carolina saw Maya on the news and were so impressed and touched by her story. Maya has a female race horse named after her, "Maya's Miracle," Michelle said.

Maya met the horse named after her last August and is excited to see her race once she's able.

Going forward, the Pieters family simply wants more wishes to be granted.

"Observing my child be celebrated for who she is, knowing the hurdles she goes through every single day of her life--it was just so heartwarming," Michelle said. "There are countless kids that deserve to be celebrated like Maya was celebrated."

Maya has started her own fundraising page for Make-A-Wish Giving Week. Her goal was to raise $250.

As of Wednesday morning, she has raised more than $1,000.