Major PA health insurers to cover COVID-19 testing

Companies will also cover associated treatment

HARRISBURG, Pa. — All major health insurance companies in Pennsylvania will cover COVID-19 testing.

Gov. Tom Wolf announced Monday insurers which provide comprehensive medical coverage in Pennsylvania will cover medically appropriate COVID-19 tests and treatment.

Insurance companies participating include Highmark, UPMC Health Plan, Geisinger, Independence BlueCross, Capital Blue Cross, Aetna, Cigna, UnitedHealthcare, Pennsylvania Health & Wellness, and Oscar.

Labs will bill insurance for the COVID-19 test, just like any other test.

Until now, testing was only being done at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or state labs using public money.

"I’m pleased that Pennsylvania’s health insurance companies are stepping up to help fight the spread of COVID-19, commonly known as coronavirus,” Insurance Commissioner Jessica Altman said. “Covering the costs associated with administering testing will ensure that consumer out-of-pocket costs do not serve as a barrier to the diagnoses and care of Pennsylvanians.”

The insurance companies will waive cost-sharing for the tests.