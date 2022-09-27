Major delays expected during East Market Street bridge replacement

The Route 462 bridge over Mill Creek in Spring Garden Township, York County will be demolished and replaced.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The replacement project for the East Market Street bridge over Mill Creek in Spring Garden Township, York County, will cause a month and half detour, according to PennDOT.

Detours will be in place using North Sherman Street, Route 30 and North Hills Road.

Starting today, the agency said construction workers will demolish the existing bridge and replace it with a new structure on an accelerated schedule.

PennDOT said they originally targeted demolition last Spring. However, the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain issues for construction materials pushed the date to begin back to this fall.

The replacement of the bridge is just one part of this more than $6 million project. PennDOT said they are also putting in guide rail updates, drainage work, ramp re-alignment, signal upgrades, and other miscellaneous construction.

PennDOT said 16,000 to 17,000 vehicles go over the existing bridge daily. After decades of wear and tear, press deputy officer at the agency, Dave Thompson, said it is time for a new structure.

“It was built a long time ago," said Thompson. "The new structure will be wider and be able to accommodate more traffic, and we'll be expanding the sidewalks as well.”