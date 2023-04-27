Breathing new life into downtown Hanover | Give Local York

Main Street Hanover is a nonprofit that supports small businesses with events and grants to transform downtown Hanover.

HANOVER, Pa. — Give Local York, a day of philanthropy designed to support the nonprofits helping people right in your own community, will take place from May 4 to 5.

As the event draws nearer, FOX43 is highlighting some of the nonprofits that will benefit from the donations.

Main Street Hanover is one of those organizations.

The nonprofit is working to revitalize Hanover's downtown. It supports small business owners, encourages new investments, hosts events and brings awareness to everything the downtown has to offer.

"Everything that's invested in our organization is put right back into the community," Justine Trucksess, executive director, said.

Some of the improvements she's seen in her last eight years with Main Street Hanover include buildings being redeveloped, new businesses opening, facades being refreshed, new signage, the new Santa's cabin and decorations like hanging baskets.

"It builds pride in the community, and that's what we're all about," Trucksess said. "We want people to care about where they live; we want them to feel comfortable and welcome in the downtown. And things like hanging baskets can do that."

The money raised from Give Local York will help with advocacy, communication, community marketing, grants for small businesses, driving foot traffic, telling downtown Hanover's story, tourism and collaborating with partners in the area.

There are tons of volunteer opportunities available with Main Street Hanover, from helping with events to joining a committee.

"We are always looking for people who care about the community and want to be engaged," Trucksess said.

Anyone who is interested in the nonprofit's mission can also follow along with it on Facebook and Instagram.