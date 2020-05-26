Have you applied? Mail-in ballot deadline is today in Pennsylvania

Applications are due by 5 p.m. the Tuesday before election day.

March 26 is the deadline in Pennsylvania to apply for a mail-in ballot ahead of the June 2 primary election that was delayed due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Applications for mail-in ballots are due by 5 p.m. the Tuesday before election day. Ballots must be returned before 8 p.m. on election day.

Apply for a mail-in ballot here.

A law passed in Oct. 2019, Act 77, allowed voters to request a mail-in ballot without needing an excuse for why they couldn't vote in person, as was required previously to apply for an absentee ballot.

In March the Pennsylvania General Assembly passed Act 12, which postponed the primary election date from April 28 to June 3. Act 12 also allows moved up the time when counties can start counting mail-in ballots on Election Day, from 8 p.m.—when polls close—to 7 a.m.

Polling places will still be open.

Below are answers to common questions regarding mail-ballots from the Department of State:

Similar to an absentee ballot, you may apply to receive a mail-in ballot in the mail to complete, and return to your county election office . However, unlike an absentee ballot, you may simply request a mail-in ballot without providing a reason. Mail-in ballots will be available starting with the 2020 primary election on June 2.

Registered voters can apply to vote via mail-in ballot for the primary election .

Military and overseas voters should visit the information for military and overseas voters web page for information on how to obtain a ballot.

Online Application

By Mail

Beginning 50 days before an election, voters can download a mail-in ballot application form votespa.com . Print, complete, sign, and deliver or mail the application to your county election office .

In-Person

Beginning 50 days before an election, voters can stop by a county election office to apply in person. If the county’s ballot is finalized and available, you may request and promptly receive your mail-in ballot. Find a county election office near you .

The deadline for your county to receive your application for a mail-in ballot is before 5:00 p.m. on the Tuesday before the election.

After you receive your mail-in ballot:

Fill out your mail-in ballot. Place your ballot in the secrecy envelope and then put the sealed secrecy envelope into the official envelope. Note: Be sure to sign the form, or your ballot may not count. Mail or hand-deliver your completed absentee ballot to your county election office by 8:00 p.m. on Election Day for it to be counted.