PA National Guard releases identity of soldier killed in training accident Saturday

Spc. Mackenzie L. Shay, 20, of New Castle, Lawrence County, died in a crash involving two military vehicles at Fort Indiantown Gap. The crash is under investigation.

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. — The Pennsylvania National Guard on Monday released the identity of the soldier killed in a training accident at Fort Indiantown Gap on Saturday.

Spc. Mackenzie L. Shay, 20, of New Castle, Lawrence County, was killed in a crash involving two military vehicles, according to the PA National Guard's Public Affairs Office.

Shay was a 92F Army Petroleum Supply Specialist assigned to the 28th Infantry Division's Company G, 128th Brigade Support Battalion.

Three other soldiers involved in the crash were treated for their injuries at Hershey Medical Center and later released, according to the PA National Guard.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Specialist Mackenzie Shay’s family, friends and colleagues after this tragic accident, "said Army Maj. Gen. Mark J. Schindler, The Adjutant General of the Pennsylvania National Guard. “Our priority right now is taking care of the family and soldiers, ensuring they have all the resources they need during this critical time.”