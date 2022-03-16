Lykens Valley Children's Museum to host 'Under the Stars' event

The event joins NASA in celebrating the James Webb Space Telescope will feature STEM crafts and activities, star viewing, and more.

PINE GROVE, Pa. — The Lykens Valley Children’s Museum will host it's second “Under the Stars” event on Friday, joining NASA in its nationwide celebration of the James Webb Space Telescope.

The museum was selected as one of 500 sites across the country to participate in NASA’s celebration. The event will feature space themed STEM and art activities and a special presentation about the telescope from Harrisburg University professor Justin Zigner.

Attendees will also be able to stargaze with volunteers from the Astronomical Society of Harrisburg, who are bringing telescopes to look into space with, weather permitting.

Lisa Ditty, executive Director of the museum, says she hopes this event will help inspire the next group of science and space enthusiasts.

“That would be our big goal," she tells FOX43. "At the museum we always want it to be fun through learning, learning through play, and we just want it to be where they are engaged, they are picking up concepts about what the James Webb telescope will be doing, but they’re also excited about space, want to go look at the stars. They want to dig into it.”

The James Webb telescope launched on Christmas Day in 2021. It is an orbiting infrared observatory that will help extend the discoveries of the Hubble Space Telescope.

The event will take place at Sweet Arrow Lake County Park in Pine Grove, Schuylkill County, starting at 6 pm.

This is the second "Under the Stars" event that LVCM has hosted. The museum plans to host even more events this summer.