Lykens Valley Children's Museum to join NASA in nationwide celebration of rare space images

The museum will pair up with Pottsville High School Planetarium and Observatory to host two "Under the Stars" events.

Example video title will go here for this video

ELIZABETHVILLE, Pa. — Editors note: The attached video is from December 25, 2021.

The Lykens Valley Children's Museum (LVCM) announced Monday that it has partnered with NASA to celebrate the release of the first science images from the James Webb Space Telescope.

The museum, located in Elizabethville, will offer a range of public programs to bring the excitement of science, technology, engineering, arts and math to all ages.

"We are thrilled that LVCM is an official host site for NASA's James Webb Space Telescope community events celebrating Webb's first stunning images," said Lisa Ditty, LVCM's Executive Director.

The LVCM and Pottsville High School Planetarium and Observatory have teamed up to host two "Under the Stars" events. The first event will be held on July 12 at 5:30 p.m. and the second viewing will be held July 16 at 2:30 p.m. Both will be held at Pottsville High School's Planetarium and Observatory located at 1600 Elk Avenue in Pottsville.

The events will include a special livestream with a panel of NASA experts. Guests will be able to submit questions that could potentially be answered on livestream.

Tickets are free, but it's highly recommended that they are ordered here since seating is limited.

"People of all ages and backgrounds will find inspiration in Webb’s new view of the cosmos, which will fundamentally change our understanding of the universe for this generation and many to come," said Ditty.

NASA's Webb Space Telescope is the most complex space telescope ever built. The telescope was launched Dec. 25, 2021 and is able to study light from distant parts of the universe for the first time.

The Webb is expected to reveal information on the first galaxies that formed over 13.5 billion years ago and give further insight into how the universe was formed.